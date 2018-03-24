× Explosion at rock quarry injures 2

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – Federal investigators from the Mine Safety and Health Administration have taken over the investigation of an explosion that occurred Saturday afternoon at a rock quarry in Jefferson County. The quarry is owned and operated by Fred Weber Inc. an is located on VFW Drive in Festus Missouri.

A spokesperson from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells Fox 2 that two workers were injured in the blast. One person suffered superficial cuts and scrape. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the second victim is unknown.