Have a fun and safe trip with family members with special needs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's the most magical place on earth, but if someone in your family has special needs, food restrictions or sensory sensitivity, even a trip to Disney World can cause worry and stress before and during what should be a fun family vacation.

Luckily, help is available to navigate your way through the endless options.

Julie Hough with Enjoy Mouse Travel can guide your family through the planning process to ensure a safe and fun getaway.

Contact Hough at Julie@EnjoyMouseTravel.com or (636) 399-9725.

For more information, visit www.EnjoyMouseTravel.com.