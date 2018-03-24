× Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort

MEXICO CITY (AP) _ Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

The prosecutors’ office in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said Saturday that “the cause of death was asphyxiation from inhaling toxic gases.” It said the type of gas hadn’t yet been determined.

Photos released by the office showed investigators examining gas connections to a stove in the condo in Tulum.

Iowa officials have identified the family as 41-year-old Kevin Sharp, 38-year-old Amy Sharp and their children _ 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna. They were from Creston, Iowa.

In 2010, the explosion f an improperly installed gas line at a hotel in the nearby town of Playa del Carmen killed five Canadian tourists and two Mexicans.