× Missouri Legislature resumes work amid investigations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse on Monday for the second half of the 2018 legislative session.

Republican legislative leaders have pledged to continue business as usual despite turmoil in the governor’s office. Republican Gov. Eric Greitens faces trouble on multiple fronts, from a grand jury indictment on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge to state House and attorney general’s office investigations.

Aside from movement on legislation to help children in foster care, the governor’s priorities haven’t made much progress so far.

Lawmakers have taken the lead on tax proposals. And House and Senate budgeters are working to avoid funding cuts to public higher education proposed by Greitens.

Other issues likely to come up before the session’s May end include increasing penalties for misusing welfare and business-friendly changes to labor laws.