Missouri village dissolves after repeated flooding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A small Missouri town along the Mississippi River has dissolved after struggling with frequent flooding.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau County commissioners adopted an ordinance Thursday to immediately dissolve the 20-year-old village of Dutchtown.

The residents of Dutchtown have long endured repeated flooding, a rising price tag on the levee and tempting government flood buyout offers. Scores of people eventually left the area due to the river flooding and took advantage of the buyout offers.

By last year, only about 50 people remained in the village, 18 of whom were registered voters.

Trustee Ken Eftink says he believes everything is in order to proceed with disincorporation. He says the historical records and documents of Dutchtown will be placed in the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center.