Spring Bling auction supports under-resourced women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - By offering a variety of programs and services, a local organization is helping people achieve economic independence, self-sufficiency and a path out of poverty.

The group is hosting an upcoming fundraising event, so it can continue to make an impact on disadvantaged people in our community.

President and CEO of Kingdom House Scott Walker and Monica Venegas, who has directly benefited from the program's services, join us to talk about the Spring Bling Brunch and Auction.

The event will feature several high-end donated items, such as jewelry and purses, for guests to bid on. Proceeds will go to Kingdom House and their programs that help under-resourced women.

The Spring Bling Brunch and Auction will be held Saturday, April 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the St. Louis Woman's Club at 4600 Lindell Blvd.