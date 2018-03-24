× St. Louis Zoo set to turn off lights in support of EarthHour

This evening, the Saint Louis Zoo will turn the lights off at both our parking lots, along Historic Hill and at the iconic Zoo Pylon, to show solidarity for and a strong commitment to fighting climate change. The Zoo is joining millions of people around the world for #EarthHour 2018, a worldwide movement to show support for protecting our planet. You too can participate by turning off your lights for one hour, from 8:30-9:30 p.m. local time.