Arts Pop: Muny gets back to being local in the 1990s

ST. LOUIS - Audience numbers were down at the Muny in the 1980s as the theater mostly brought in touring productions and hosted many concerts. Things changed in the 1990s as fresh management took over and the focus returned to producing musical theater locally and specifically for the Muny stage. The crowds returned and that meant money was available for some much-needed improvements to the aging Muny facility.
ST. LOUIS - Audience numbers were down at the Muny in the 1980s as the theater mostly brought in touring productions and hosted many concerts. Things changed in the 1990s as fresh management took over and the focus returned to producing musical theater locally and specifically for the Muny stage. The crowds returned and that meant money was available for some much-needed improvements to the aging Muny facility.