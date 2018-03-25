Forget eggs, decorate cannoli for Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Easter is next weekend and typically we decorate eggs, but today we are decorating Easter cannoli.

Ricky Nix with Piccione Pastry joins us to talk about the shop's DIY Cannoli Kit.

Also for Easter, Piccione's will have a Carrot Cake Crazy Cannoli available March 27 through April 1, and the shop will host a casual Easter brunch on April 1 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. featuring sweet and savory favorites like Piccione’s benedicts, ricotta pancakes and Caprese salad.

Piccione Pastry is located at 6197 Delmar Blvd.

For more information, visit www.PiccionePastry.com.