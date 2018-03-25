× Homicide near Creve Coeur, two dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two victims, one man and one woman, were discovered at a residence in the 1400 block of Orchard Lakes at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

At around 11 p.m. Saturday evening, St. Louis County police received a call for a Check the Welfare at the residence. Police were unsuccessful in making contact with anyone at the house and left the scene.

Police received another call for a Check the Welfare at the same residence at around 11:15 p.m. and again responded to the scene. Officers tried to make contact with someone in the house and, while looking through a window, observed a man walking inside. Officers tried to get his attention and heard one gunshot come from inside the residence. Officers then backed off of the house and set up containment.

The Tactical Operations arrived on the scene to assist and made entry at around 4 a.m., at which time they discovered the two victims.

The case is under investigation, and at this point, detectives do not believe they are looking for suspects.