Kansas & Villanova Complete the Final Four in NCAA Tournament

The two remaining top seeds in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament have fought off the upsets during this tournament and have advanced to the Final Four. Kansas beat Duke 85-81 in overtime in a battle of college basketball heavyweights to win the Midwest Regional. Villanova, the top seed in the East Region also advanced to the Final Four. The Wildcats ended Texas Tech’s NCAA run with a 71-59 victory.

So the Final Four is set for next Saturday, March 31st in San Antonio, Texas.

5:09 PM – Loyola vs Michigan

7:49 PM – Kansas vs Villanova

The winners will advance to the championship game on Monday. April 2nd.