Rick Santorum: Students should learn CPR, not seek gun laws

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum says students who are rallying for gun control should instead learn CPR to help their classmates during a school shooting.

The Republican said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that teenagers shouldn’t look to other people to solve their problems but find their own way to prevent violence in schools.

The former presidential candidate says students could take CPR classes, work to stop bullying in their communities or respond themselves to a shooter instead of asking lawmakers to pass a law to protect them.

Santorum’s comments prompted outrage on social media a day after hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied across the U.S. for tougher laws to fight gun violence.