× Wainwright Placed on Disabled List, Flaherty recalled from Memphis

Adam Wainwright was scheduled to start the Cardinals second game of the 2018 season, this coming Saturday, March 31st against the Mets in New York. Instead, Waino is heading to the disabled list. Wainwright suffered a pulled hamstring during a workout and will miss the beginning of the regular season. Rookie Jack Flaherty has been recalled from the Cardinals AAA farm club in Memphis. Flaherty made his Major League debut with the Cardinals in 2017, pitching in six games late in the season. Flaherty struck out 20 hitters this spring, pitching in just 13 innings.

Wainwright joins fellow Cardinals pitcher Luke Gregerson on the team’s disabled list. Gregerson, a relief pitcher, also suffered a hamstring injury this past week.

The Cardinals open the 2018 regular season on Thursday, March 29 in New York, where they will play the Mets at 12:00 PM.