Celebrate Easter Sunday with brunch and “Bunny Marys”

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Easter Sunday is just six days away; have you decided how you're going to celebrate the holiday?

The Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis is offering up a special brunch, complete with Bunny Marys.

Lanikai Lindsey and Michael Clark show us how to make these special cocktails and tell us about all that the brunch will have to offer, including activities and a special buffet for kids and prime rib, a raw seafood bar and ravioli made to order for the adults.

Cost is $89 for adults, $30 for children 5-12 years old and complimentary for children four and under.

The Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis is located at 999 North 2nd Street.

The brunch will be held on Easter, April 1, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Call 314-881-5759 for reservations or visit CieloStLouis.com.