De Soto residents start sandbagging operations

DE SOTO, MO – Monday night as heavy rain is forecasted for the next several days, residents in De Soto Missouri are concerned. The worry for De Soto residents is the Joachim Creek.

There is no flooding in the city as of yet, but citizens started putting together sandbags on Monday just in case. The efforts started at 1 p.m. after hearing predictions of heavy rainfall for Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The last time the creek flooded into homes was in August of 2015 but residents said there have been many rainfalls that they have been holding their breath through.

Volunteers put together over one thousand sandbags. Loading them into trucks and hand delivered them to homes. Many of the volunteers have seen the devastation flooding has caused for their friends and neighbors. They are hoping it won’t always be this way. Last week the Army Corps of Engineers started a flood survey of the area which is something citizens have been working to get for a long time.