Food allergies: Symptoms and treatment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Allergy season is almost here, but for people with food allergies, every day of the year is filled with challenges. Peanuts, shellfish, and even dairy and egg products contain substances that for some people can trigger anaphylactic shock, a severe and potentially deadly allergic reaction requiring immediate treatment.

Dr. Kim Waterhouse with SSM Health Medical Group in St. Charles County joins us to talk about the potential dangers of these allergies and what to do when someone you know shows symptoms of an allergic reaction.