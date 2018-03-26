Half of the Poplar Street Bridge is sliding 9 feet south this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — There's a big shift coming to St. Louis this Saturday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that half of Poplar Street Bridge will be moved nine feet south. This will allow space to build a fifth new eastbound lane between now and December.

The $54 million dollar project aims to ease traffic jams between Missouri and Illinois.

All eastbound lanes will shut down between Jefferson Avenue In St. Louis and Illinois Route 3 Friday night at 8pm.

MoDOT says the 2,165-foot long section of roadway will be the second longest bridge slide in US history.