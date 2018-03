× Heavy rains in the forecast could mean area flooding

ST. LOUIS, MO — There is rain in the forecast this week. It could cause some flooding along smaller rivers and streams in the area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that people along the Illinois, Kaskaskia and Cuivre Rivers could see minor flooding. The Meramec, Big River, and Bourbeuse rivers could also rise significantly.

See the current forecast here: FOX2Now.com/Forecast