I-270 closed at Manchester while police deal with armed suspect

Posted 11:24 am, March 26, 2018, by

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Interstate 270 in Town and Country is shut down late Monday morning because of police activity.  A police source tells FOX 2 that an armed suspect is not cooperating with officers.  The suspect’s vehicle was stopped by police

Drivers are being detoured from I-270 to Manchester Road.  Click here for the latest traffic updates.

