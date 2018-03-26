× Investigators identify body found in Imperial

IMPERIAL, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman found dead in an Imperial neighborhood earlier this month.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, the body of Sattish Catching was discovered just before 2 p.m. on March 9 in the 800 block of Sulphur Springs Road. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was later activated to investigate the matter.

Catching, 35, was a resident of north St. Louis City.

Catching’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5515.