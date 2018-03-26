× Judge rejects request to dismiss charge against Missouri governor

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A Missouri judge has rejected a request to dismiss an indictment charging Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman.

The decision Monday by St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison was one of three that went against the Republican governor. The judge also denied Greitens’ request to have him decide the case instead of a jury and refused to disqualify a special assistant prosecutor.

Greitens is scheduled to go to trial May 14.

He has acknowledged have an extramarital affair with his hairdresser in 2015 as he was preparing to run for governor but has not directly answered questions about whether he took a photo of her and has denied any criminal wrongdoing.