Lightning strike damages five homes in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A lightning strike damaged five homes in Creve Coeur Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the Monarch Fire Protection District said the lightning strike occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Narbonne. The strike sent part of a tree onto a house and debris onto others.

The home struck by the tree suffered major damage to its roof and siding rendering the residence uninhabitable.

Four other homes suffered minor damage to windows and siding.

Fire and police units are on scene assessing the damage.