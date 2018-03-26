× Missouri bill expands Medicaid for drug abuse treatment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri House has passed legislation that could allow women who give birth while undergoing substance abuse treatment to remain covered by the Medicaid health care program for a longer time.

State law currently cuts off their Medicaid coverage 60 days after giving birth.

That could be extended for 12 months if they continue with treatment under a bill passed Monday by the House on a 139-6 vote. The legislation now moves to the Senate.

Lawmakers who support the bill said they hope it will help people overcome opioid addictions and keep children out of foster care.

The proposed Medicaid expansion also would need approval from federal officials.

Legislative researchers estimate it could cost more than $4 million annually when fully implemented.