MSD and residents prepare for more storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - After a long day of rain the ground is saturated leaving many more yards around West St. Louis County water logged.

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is already at work preparing for even more rain on Tuesday.

“We’ve beefed up our staff a little bit. We’ve got standby crews we haven’t gone into what we call emergency operation which is when we would activate the pump stations but the river hasn’t gotten to that level yet,” says MSD spokesman Sean Hadley.

He says since starting a routine maintenance program about 5 years ago calls for clogged sewers have gone down.

“We’re on a two-year cycle so by the time an inlet out here becomes clogged up where the back and cleaning them out so storms like this don’t affect us and that’s what our job is to make sure the sewer system is free and clear,” he explains.

The street department in Cahokia tells Fox 2 they spent Monday cleaning out drains in preparation for more rain.

Meanwhile, a family in Creve Coeur had to clean up debris after lightning struck a tree damaging 5 homes nearby.

Neighbor Cassie Schone describes the scene.

“I was like oh my gosh that tree just exploded. That’s probably the closest experience I’ve ever been with lightning, “ she explains.