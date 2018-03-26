New laws restrict sugary drinks, promote healthy kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The tenth US city is on the verge of passing a law intended to curb how many sugary drinks young people are guzzling.

This comes as a new study offers even more evidence on the negative health effects of soda.

One big concern is how beverage companies are advertising to African American and Hispanic children, who drink more sugary drinks than other kids.

Cardiologist Dr. Johanna Contreras and deputy director of Sugar-Free Kids Maryland Akil Patterson join us to talk about the health risks of sugary drinks and what communities can do to decrease the number of sugary drinks kids consume.

For more information, visit VoicesActionCenter.org.