No more scars after breast cancer surgery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - When someone is diagnosed with breast cancer, there are a lot of questions and a lot of decisions to be made. In the case of a mastectomy, the removal of the breast, the resulting scars can be painful reminders of the surgery and the cancer.

Studies show that breast surgery scars significantly impact a woman's psychological and emotional recovery and quality of life after surgery because scars can have a large impact on a woman's self-confidence, intimacy and body image.

Dr. Josh Glaser from SSM Health Depaul Hospital joins us to talk about the "Hidden Scar," a relatively new option for patients.

Hidden Scar surgery involves lumpectomy incisions on three different locations— the inframammary fold (the natural crease beneath the breast), along the areola border or the

axilla (armpit)—that make the scar less visible.

For more information, visit breastcancersurgery.com/hospitals/ssm-health-depaul-hospital.