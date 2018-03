Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Brenna is a cool and collected pooch who would fit right in with your family.

She is a 7-year-old Irish Wolfhound/Greyhound mix who weighs 46 pounds and loves to take naps. She does well with everyone and walks well on a leash.

To adopt Brenna, head over to the Metro East Humane Society, located at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or 618-656-4405.