Schnucks security guards reassigned after kicking out drag queen

ST. LOUIS, MO — Schnucks apologizes for an incident over the weekend. Two security guards threw a drag performer out of the store Saturday on South Grand.

“Maxi Glamour” says he was shopping after his show Saturday night and was confronted by the guards who told him he had to leave. They said he couldn’t be in the store while wearing his performance makeup.

The local grocery chain says they have spoken to the company that provides security to their South Grand store. The two security guards involved in this incident will not be working at any Schnucks stores.

Maxi Glamour posted a video with this message to Facebook Saturday:

“So I was trying to get food after my show and when I arrived to Schnucks on South Grand. I was confronted by (profanity) security officer. He demanded that I leave because I was in drag. Saying that I can’t have makeup on. I’ve been going to grocery store in drag for almost a decade and I’ve NEVER been harassed. I’m so (profanity) hungry and angry.

Edit: Schnucks has properly addressed this by not permitting these two security officers to work at any Schnucks! I’m so thankful for all the support from my city and my community!”

Schnucks released this statement about the incident:

“Schnucks embraces, encourages and celebrates diversity and inclusion so we were alarmed after hearing of this incident and looked into it immediately. We learned that the two security personnel involved acted on their own, without informing or involving store management or any Schnucks teammates. We have spoken with the security company and informed them that effective immediately, the two security personnel involved are no longer allowed to provide security at any Schnucks store. We sincerely apologize for the unacceptable experience our customer had. We have also spoken with the customer directly to personally apologize as well.”