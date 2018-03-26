× Scholarships available for children of incarcerated parents

ST. LOUIS, MO — Children of incarcerated parents are eligible for a scholarship. Ava’s Grace is offering up to $5,000 in renewable scholarships.

Students must live in the St. Louis area including Missouri or Illinois. To apply, applicants must demonstrate financial need and have a 2.5 GPA. Applicants must plan to enroll or already be in a college program.

For more information contact the scholarship foundation of St. Louis at info at SFSTL.org.