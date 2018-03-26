Several days of heavy rain may lead to St. Louis area flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Rain is heading into the viewing area from the west and south. A couple of these storms will be capable of producing some hail. The bigger story is that this is the first of several rounds of rain and thunderstorms that will bring excessive rain to the region through late Tuesday night.

All signals still point to a 2-4" rain event with some spots getting up to 5". The heaviest rain coming right up I-44 into metro St. Louis and then along and south of I-70 in Illinois.

The slow-moving front will tap into the abnormally moist air for this time of year (almost 250% of the normal for late March) to produce a parade of slow-moving waves of rain and storms (non-severe) with very efficient rainmaking potential.

The heavy rain may produce flash flooding and likely river flooding. This may occur along the smaller rivers which flooded earlier this year (Meramec River, Bourbeuse River, Big River, Kaskaskia River, Flat River, Gasconade River, etc.)

Indications point the greatest heavy rain totals centered very near the I-44 corridor into metro St. Louis and then extending east into southern Illinois along or south of I-70.

It is too early to say how just how high rivers will rise. We will be watching carefully.

