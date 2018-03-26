× Sheriff: Maryland school shooter took his own life

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) _ Authorities say the student who fatally shot a female classmate at a Maryland high school had killed himself during a confrontation with a school resource officer.

New details released by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Monday show that 17-year-old Austin Rollins fired one fatal shot to his head.

The sheriff’s office says the school resource officer also fired his weapon, striking the gun in Rollins’ hand.

The shooting occurred March 20 at Great Mills High School, which is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) southeast of Washington. A 16-year-old student, Jaelynn Willey, died after being taken off life support. Her funeral is scheduled for Friday.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the thigh during the encounter.

Authorities released the 911 call he made after seeking shelter in a classroom.