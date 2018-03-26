St. Louis and Alton may get bike sharing programs

A man rides a LimeBike in Farragut Square in Washington, DC September 20, 2017.
The LimeBikes can be rented via an app. More dockless bike systems are expected in the US capital this year from California-based startups Spin and LimeBike, both launching this month. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS, MO — Alton and St. Louis City residents may soon be able to rent a ride from bike-share companies.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis City is currently reviewing permits from two rival companies, Limebike of California and China-based OFO. Both companies operate across the US.
Alton has already approved a three-year exclusive rights agreement with Limebike. The company hopes to begin biking in both cities at the same time.