× St. Louis and Alton may get bike sharing programs

ST. LOUIS, MO — Alton and St. Louis City residents may soon be able to rent a ride from bike-share companies.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis City is currently reviewing permits from two rival companies, Limebike of California and China-based OFO. Both companies operate across the US.

Alton has already approved a three-year exclusive rights agreement with Limebike. The company hopes to begin biking in both cities at the same time.