St. Louis area woman gets ‘Golden Ticket’ on American Idol

ST. LOUIS, MO — From FOX 2's "Band in a Box" to the big show in Hollywood. Eureka's own Ashley Lusk got her golden ticket on American Idol.

Lusk has tried out twice before. She hopes the third time is a charm. She posted this message on Facebook:

"Thank you all so much for keeping up with me and American Idol......I can finally announce that I GOT THE GOLDEN TICKET!!!! And heading to Hollywood Week! It was a YES from Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry. Thank you all so much for your support"