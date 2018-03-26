Stormy Daniels: A man threatened me and my daughter over Trump story in 2011

Adult film star Stormy Daniels said in a Sunday interview that seven years ago she was threatened by a man when she was trying to sell her story about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

During her first on-air interview detailing her alleged relationship with Trump, Daniels told CBS’ “60 Minutes” that she was approached in a Las Vegas parking lot while she was with her daughter in 2011.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. T– taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out,” Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said.

She continued, “And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

At the time, Daniels had agreed to tell her story to In Touch magazine for $15,000, but two sources told “60 Minutes” that the deal fell through because Trump attorney Michael Cohen threatened to sue the publication. Daniels said she never got paid.

The actress said she was “rattled” by the parking lot incident.

“I remember going into the workout class. And my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was gonna– drop (my daughter),” she said.

But she said she never saw the man who she says threatened her again and never called the police to report the threat because she was “scared.”

Cohen alleges defamation

In a letter obtained by CNN, the law firm representing Cohen alleged their client had been defamed during Daniels’ interview.

In the letter, dated Sunday, Cohen’s attorney Brent Blakely told Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti that his client had nothing to do with the alleged threat in the parking lot.

Blakely demanded that Daniels cease and desist from making further “false and defamatory” statements about Cohen, and asked for a retraction and apology for the comments she made on Sunday’s 60 Minutes interview.

“In truth, Mr. Cohen had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with any such person or incident, and does not even believe that any such person exists, or that such incident ever occurred. You and your client’s false statements about Mr. Cohen accuse him of criminal conduct and constitute, among other claims, libel per se and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” Blakely wrote.

Daniels is currently in a legal battle with Trump over a “hush agreement” that Daniels signed just before the 2016 election. In exchange for not divulging details of the alleged affair, she received $130,000 from Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen. Daniels argues that the agreement is void because Trump didn’t sign the agreement.

The White House has denied the affair took place.