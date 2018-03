Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get a first look at what’s to come on STAR’s spring return as Carlotta (Queen Latifah), Star (Jude Demorest), Simone (Brittany O’Grady) and Alex (Ryan Destiny) all try to pick up the pieces from the winter finale that left the salon in flames. Long held secrets will be revealed, some careers and romances will blossom, while others will be betrayed professionally and personally. Don’t miss the all-new season of STAR premiering Wednesday, March 28 at 8pm on Fox 2.