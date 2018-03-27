× Chris Duncan steps away from radio gig at 101ESPN for cancer battle

ST. LOUIS – Former Cardinals player and current radio personality on 101ESPN Chris Duncan announced Tuesday he’s taking medical leave after learning of a persistent tumor.

Duncan, son of Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan, played with the Redbirds from 2005 to 2009. After retiring in 2010, he joined WXOS in October 2011. One year later, Duncan was diagnosed with a brain tumor and took time off to treat the disease.

“This tumor keeps popping up, so I’ve got to do something about it,” Duncan said at the top of The Turn, which he co-hosts with Anthony Stalter.

You can listen to the entire segment below, courtesy of 101ESPN: