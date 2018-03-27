× Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…MARCH 28, 2018

How about a break on this Wednesday…still gloomy and still wet weather over southeast MO and southern IL…but around STL and points north…mostly cloudy skies in control and lets think mainly dry…we will take it…just a break…the rain comes back Wednesday night and Thursday…another break on Friday and then more rain Saturday and Sunday…even some wet snow possible Sunday and Sunday night….sorry… just in the river of moisture from the southwest and the Gulf of Mexico.

The key points:

*** Action rolling in from the southwest with a series of storm systems…almost non-stop

*** The gloom of Spring is alive and well… but no surprise from my Spring forecast from February.

*** The overall chilly pattern… even cold at times will take us into the middle of April.

Some other forecast requests:

*** Open day in NYC… lots of clouds and now looking like there may be a few rain showers around…in the 50’s…should get the game in

*** Easter Sunday in STL… rise rise: 6:46am…lots of clouds and there will be rain around…even some wet snow possible…a chilly and dampe day

*** Opening day for the Cards in STL…opening night really…clouds and showers…but lets give that some more time.