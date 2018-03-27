DVD Tuesday – Star Wars, The Sandlot and Easter!

ST. LOUIS, MO — Who needs Easter ideas? The Easter bunny has some great ones for Star Wars fans. Kevin shows you those, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits DVD today. Also, the classic, The Sandlot, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special edition DVD.
