DVD Tuesday – Star Wars, The Sandlot and Easter!

Posted 10:08 am, March 27, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, MO — Who needs Easter ideas? The Easter bunny has some great ones for Star Wars fans. Kevin shows you those, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits DVD today. Also, the classic, The Sandlot, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special edition DVD.