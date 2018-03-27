× Hofbräuhaus in Belleville celebrates soft opening

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A German-style beerhall will celebrate its grand opening next month in Belleville, but in the meantime, the owners of Hofbräuhaus are holding small, soft opening events for the public to sample their food and beer.

The Hofbräuhaus St. Louis – Belleville opened for lunch at 11 a.m. Tuesday and will continue to host similar events over the next few weeks until their opening April 18.

Hofbräuhaus features traditional Bavarian cuisine and a microbrewery on-site.