How to use common ingredients to naturally dye Easter eggs

ST. LOUIS, MO — Countless eggs will be dyed this weekend to celebrate Easter. What if we told you not to bother buying dye kits. You can make natural dyes at home from ingredients that are probably in your kitchen right now.

Chef Kyle Parks, an instructor from L`éCole Culinaire shows us how to make vibrant colors, naturally.

RECIPE: Easter Egg Natural Dyes

· Lavender: Mix 1 cup grape juice and 1 tablespoon vinegar

· Dark Pink: Cut 1 medium beet into chunks and add to 4 cups boiling water. Stir in 2 Tbsp. vinegar and let cool to room temperature; remove beets.

· Brown: Add tablespoon vinegar to a cup of strong coffee

· Red-Orange: Stir 2 Tbsp. paprika into 1 cup boiling water; add 2 tsp. white vinegar.

· Yellow: Boil 4 tablespoons of spice in 4 cups of water and 2 tablespoons white vinegar, simmer for 30 minutes and strain.

· Blue: Boil 4 cups red cabbage in 4 cups water and 2 tablespoons white vinegar, simmer for 30 minutes and strain.