Local jewelry store heists baffle police

ST. LOUIS – There have been three jewelry store break-ins in the last eight days, from Creve Coeur to downtown St. Louis.

Police say the same suspects may be behind all three.

Kessler-Mroz Jewelers at 8th and Olive looks a lot different now than it did about 12 hours ago when there was shattered glass everywhere. St. Louis and Creve Coeur police detectives are looking to see if the break-ins are related.

Jewelry store owner Mike Mroz swept up shattered glass. He says surveillance video caught four suspects breaking through the front door just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Mroz immediately thought of two break-ins at jewelry stores in Creve Coeur last week at Genovese and Vincent Jewelers.

Four suspects broke into Vincent's Jewelers in Creve Coeur last Monday around 2:45 p.m. The store was open and one of the suspects shot his way into a jewelry case.

The suspects got away with merchandise in both the Creve Coeur break-ins, though police won`t say exactly what or how much it`s worth.

The suspects got nothing this morning: Mroz says all of his items are secured elsewhere overnight.

He says the video shows the suspects rushing out of the store with alarms and police sirens wailing about two minutes after they shattered the glass.

Mroz says he knows the Creve Coeur store owners and fears someone`s going to end up getting hurt.

“I'm not really sure what the pattern is here other than maybe just a crew of people that are thinking they can break in, strike some luck, and maybe take something, I don't know. Puzzled. That nothing was left out, so there should have been no temptation, so I'm not really sure,” said Mike Mroz, owner of Kessler Mroz Jewelry.

Mroz says police have the surveillance video from his store. The video shows the suspects are all male, not very tall, and all had hoodies tied tightly around their faces.

If you have any information about who they are, please call the St. Louis or Creve Coeur police.