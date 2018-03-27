× Man leaves Chicago hospital steals, then crashes ambulance

CHICAGO (AP) _ Officials of a Chicago hospital are saying police are mistaken in believing a man was kicked out of the facility before stealing and crashing an ambulance.

According to St. Bernard Hospital chief operations officer Roland Abellera, a patient brought in by the Chicago Fire Department early Tuesday with an undisclosed injury refused treatment and insisted on leaving. As the man was leaving, a man who arrived by ambulance was being disruptive but was treated.

According to police, the first patient left the hospital, saw the ambulance with doors open and engine running, hopped in and drove away. The 34-year-old man hit a nearby light pole and street sign.

Officers spotted the damaged ambulance driving erratically and pulled it over. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say charges are pending.