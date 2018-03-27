× Missouri AG broadens inquiry into Mississippi County Jail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is broadening his inquiry into the Mississippi County jail and the county’s former sheriff.

The investigation, announced in a report released Tuesday, comes after Hawley’s office decided not to charge former Sheriff Cory Hutcheson with homicide in connection with the death of inmate Tory Sanders. Sanders died in May after several officers forced their way into his cell. Medical experts concluded that Sanders died because of a medical condition known as “excited delirium,” and not as a result of the officers’ attempts to subdue him, according to the report.

Sanders is the third person to die in the jail over the past few years, and Hawley’s office says those deaths warrant a broader civil and criminal inquiry into Hutcheson and the jail.