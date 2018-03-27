× Missouri officials warn motorists of flooded roadways

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri State Highway Patrol is warning motorists in southern areas of the state of expected flooding and possible dangerous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for Tuesday and some flood warnings in southern parts of Missouri after heavy rains fell this week in the region.

The patrol warned motorists not to drive into flood water, even if it appears shallow, as flood water often washes out roads hidden to motorists or compromises their structural integrity. The patrol also informed that it often takes less than a foot of moving water to push a vehicle.

Information on Missouri road closures can be found online at www.mshp.dps.mo.gov.