Mizzou women's basketball team lands verbal pledge from 8th grader

ST. LOUIS, MO- Robin Pingeton’s Missouri Tiger women’s basketball team picked up a verbal commitment Tuesday from a player ranked by one service in the top ten in her class. The class of 2022.

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to play basketball at Missouri. I want to thank Coach Pingeton and also thank my parents who are always by my side! This is an amazing honor to play for this program and SEC basketball. GO TIGERS‼️🐯🖤 #Mizzou @CoachPingeton pic.twitter.com/ljiLHec3Dg — Addison Potts (@addison_potts3) March 27, 2018

Addison Potts, a 5’10” guard from Fort Myers, Florida, is currently in the 8th grade, but has played varsity for the past two seasons. USA Today reported late last year that Potts had six Division I offers, including Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.

Schools can’t comment on specific recruits until they have signed letters of intent, which, according to current NCAA rules, can’t come until November of Potts’ senior year in high school.

FOX2 caught up with the phenom for a direct message interview Tuesday night. Potts said she has “an amazing relationship with the coaches and loved the University” during an unofficial visit during early January. “I verbally committed to Coach Pingeton and that means a lot to me. I’m confident in my decision and look forward to building my relationship with Missouri,” she wrote. Potts said her father Andy, who has also been her high school coach the past two years, hails from the Midwest in the Quad Cities area. She credits her parents for their support and for surrounding her with “really great people.”

How does one stay humbled when end result of playing on a college scholarship is still far off? “All I want is to work on my game and continue to get better and better each day! That will be my focus.”

So what happens if schools keep calling? “I can’t control if other schools still recruit me and I will trust the process of committing to Mizzou,” she wrote.