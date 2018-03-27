MoDOT holding meeting on Manchester Road resurfacing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK HILL, MO — A major project along Manchester road will be the focus of a MoDOT open house style meeting that starts Monday afternoon and will continue into the evening.

The project that MoDOT will be talking about is the resurfacing of about five miles of Manchester Road from Lindbergh in Kirkwood to Big Bend in the Maplewood area.

Construction could start in 2020 But MoDOT wants to start making people aware of the project along that busy stretch of roadway. The hearing will allow people to get details about the project and to provide comments on potential impacts due to construction.

The meeting is taking place at the Brentwood School District Conference Center at 1201 Hanley Industrial Court in Brentwood. It runs from 12pm until 7pm.