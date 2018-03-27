× Police identify murder-suicide victims near Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, MO — There are new details in an apparent murder-suicide near Creve Couer. St. Louis County police say the two found dead Sunday in a home on Orchard Lakes Drive are husband and wife. Police identify them as Michael and Michelle Moore.

When police they tried to get Michael Moore’s attention after doing a welfare check at the home, they heard gunshots. Police say the gunshot they heard was of Michael shooting his wife and then himself. Police say this case is closed.

An obituary posted on the Kunis Funeral home’s website says Michelle Moore’s visitation will be this Wednesday and Thursday at Kutis’ south St. Louis County chapel.