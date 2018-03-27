× Preservation Board allows mosque to expand in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — An area Muslim community will get to build a new mosque despite push-back from St. Louis residents.

Members have been fighting to build a one-story mosque on a vacant lot at Allen and South Jefferson in south St. Louis city.

Those opposing the project say it does not conform with McKinley Heights historic district’s design standards.

The St. Louis Preservation Board heard arguments from both sides Monday night. They voted to allow the building.

The mosque will cost about $1 million dollars and be paid for by members.