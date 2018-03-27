× St. Louis man pleads guilty in deaths of 3 people

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Authorities say a St. Louis man has pleaded guilty in the deaths of three people.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a release Tuesday that 27-year-old Jacobi Temple has pleaded guilty in the killings of James Lacey, Paige Schaefer, and Tammie Thurmond.

Temple pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and two counts of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking where deaths resulted.

Prosecutors say Temple and Demante Syms and Samuel Spires went to a residence to obtain money for heroin previously distributed.

All three have pleaded guilty.

Lacey and Schaefer were killed inside the residence, and Thurmond was found in an alley and died a short time later. Brittney Brown survived after being shot in the head.