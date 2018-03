Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Are you interested in exploring a career in computer programming but don't know where to start? The St. Louis Public Library and LaunchCode are teaming up to offer a free course on coding.

Event Discovery Info Session

Central Library, 1301 Olive Street

Wednesday, April 4, 2018 6pm

More info: www.Launchcode.Org/discovery